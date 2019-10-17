U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings dies
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/17/19, 01:01 pm
WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., died early Thursday at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Baltimore due to “complications concerning long-standing health problems,” his office and family said in a statement. He was 68. His widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, said her late husband “worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”
Who was Elijah Cummings? One of seven children, Cummings was born to a sharecropper in 1951. At age 11, he helped integrate a swimming pool in Baltimore despite people spitting on him, calling him names, and throwing things at him. In grade school, a counselor called him too slow to learn and a poor speaker. Cummings went on to earn a law degree. In 1983, he began serving in the Maryland State House and won a congressional seat in 1996. Cummings chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee, managing multiple investigations into President Donald Trump’s administration.
Lawmakers from both parties voiced tributes to Cummings’ years of public service. President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences without mentioning their past clashes: “I got to see first hand the strength, passion, and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!” Cummings had three children, one with his first wife, Joyce Matthews, and two others out of wedlock with different women.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew about Cummings’ district in Baltimore.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 10/17/2019 04:03 pm
It's too bad about Cummings. Prayers for the family.
I really think that Trump would not have turned on Cummings if he had not targeted Trump AND TRUMP's FAMILY.
The whole thing is so sad. ALL DEMS are going after Trump and his admin AND HIS FAMILY.
So when Trump fights back they get even more mad.
It's just like the bad guys in the movies, "How dare you fight me, I'll get you for that." (i.e., the latest Pelosi blow-up)
TRUMP is NOT THE BAD GUY. He may not be a lawyer and know how to SMOOTH TALK like other presidents, but at least he is TRYING TO DO SOMETHING FOR AMERICA.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 10/17/2019 06:27 pm
When Cummings and Trump got into it, Trump said some really nasty things about Cummings’ district in Baltimore. From what I understand, a big part of Cummings’ district is very depressed and rotten, and has been for a long time.
That has started me wondering: people, especially liberals, do a lot of posturing about causes of such poverty and depression (racism—that’s always the big boogeyman they see) But has any large group backed by substantial money and influence ever gone into an impoverished area and made a long term full-out effort to turn things around?
I’ m not talking about picking up trash, making a vacant lot into a park, registering voters, or signing people up for food stamps.
I’m talking about building/opening stores, bringing in small manufacturing plants, and so forth to in order to put economic opportunity close to the people who live there. JOBS. WITH DECENT PAYCHECKS, INSURANCE, ETC.
Sure, you can’t hire crack addicts and expect them to be responsible careful employees. But I have my doubts that there’s a poor neighborhood anywhere, in which every working age person is disabled or addicted or a chronic criminal.
I ask this because, in my ignorant opinion, most programs are handouts of one kind or another. And handouts do nothing to help people learn self-sufficiency and responsibility. It’s obvious to me that, so far, the efforts to end poverty in this country have not provided long-term benefit to many poor people. (Although they have provided good govt jobs to the people who run the programs.)