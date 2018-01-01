U.S. renews warnings to Saudi Arabia over journalist

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump threatened severe consequences for Saudi Arabia if his administration finds the Saudi royal family is behind the alleged death of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi. The president has been hesitant to condemn Saudi Arabia, a top oil exporter and U.S. ally, but he told reporters Thursday that “it certainly looks” like Khashoggi is dead. Trump did not spell out the nature of the consequences but said, “It’ll have to be very severe. I mean, it’s bad, bad stuff.”

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of Saudi actions and policies under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared after walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkish officials told the United States they believe a Saudi intelligence team brutally tortured and murdered the journalist, then smuggled out his remains. The Turks claim to have audio and video recordings of Khashoggi’s murder but have not made them public.