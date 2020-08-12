U.S. pushes toward COVID-19 vaccine

On average, more than 2,200 Americans per day are dying from the coronavirus, reaching April’s high levels. More than 200,000 test positive for the virus daily, and cases are rising in all states. Much of Southern California has imposed stringent new lockdowns this week as COVID-19 patients fill ICU beds.

What about that vaccine? The United Kingdom started to administer vaccinations on Tuesday, the same day U.S. regulators confirmed that Pfizer’s shot is effective at preventing the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant permission to start immunizations with the drug on Thursday. The vaccine’s most common known side effects include pain at the site of the injection and flu-like reactions that usually last a day or two after the second of two doses.

