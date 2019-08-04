U.S. pulls troops from Libya as fighting worsens

The United States temporarily withdrew some of its forces from Libya as unrest intensified in the country’s capital city of Tripoli, a senior U.S. military official confirmed Sunday. Some American troops remained on the ground to help local forces protect diplomatic buildings and combat Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda. “The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable,” said Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of U.S. Africa Command. “Even with an adjustment of the force, we will continue to remain agile in support of existing U.S. strategy.”

Last week, rival Libyan army Cmdr. Khalifa Hifter ordered his forces to seize the seat of the United Nations–backed government in Tripoli. On Saturday, his troops reportedly gained control of the city’s main airport, which was hit by an airstrike Monday. At least 41 people, including civilians, have died since Thursday.

The latest battle could stir up the worst unrest in the already unstable country since the 2011 civil war that ousted longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. India also withdrew a small contingent of peacekeepers, noting the “situation in Libya had suddenly worsened.”