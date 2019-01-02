U.S. pulls out of nuclear arms treaty with Russia
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 2/01/19, 12:24 pm
The United States on Friday said it will pull out of a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, blaming Moscow’s noncompliance. In a written statement, U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty “with impunity, covertly developing and fielding a prohibited missile system that poses a direct threat to our allies and troops abroad.” Trump said the United States will suspend its treaty obligations Saturday, initiating a transition period that should take six months.
The INF treaty, signed in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, has been a centerpiece of nuclear nonproliferation since the Cold War. The United States complained for years that Russia was not in compliance with the pact. Trump said his administration will work on “developing our own military response options and will work with NATO and our other allies to deny Russia any military advantage from its unlawful conduct.”
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
news2mePosted: Fri, 02/01/2019 03:18 pm
After our country became a joke because of Obama, I don't see why we think we should be telling ANY COUNTRY what to do.
Hillary sold Putin what he needed. And Putin added to her personal non-taxable Clinton Foundation. Remember it's only illegal if Trump gets money from a foreign country.
Hillary got money from Saudi Arabia, at least 10 million. Politifact only lists Saudi Arabia.
Hillary also got money from the guy who helped fund Boko Haram (ISIS) in Africa. Obama knew what was going on. Don't think he wasn't watching what Hillary was doing.
Obama is still in the loop.