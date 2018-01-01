U.S. probes possible sonic attack against consulate in China

U.S. officials are investigating reports of a possible sonic attack on diplomats in southern China that mirrors similar incidents last year in Cuba. A U.S. government employee in Guangzhou reported abnormal sensations of sound and pressure, according to the State Department. Doctors later diagnosed the employee with a concussion. No other diplomatic facilities in China have reported problems, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the reports from the consulate in Guangzhou “are very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications of the Americans working in Havana.” At least 24 people working at the U.S. embassy in Havana last year suffered symptoms ranging from mild concussions to permanent hearing loss in a still-unexplained incident officials said bore the markings of a covert attack. U.S. officials have dispatched a medical team to evaluate other personnel in Guangzhou.