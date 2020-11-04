U.S. passes Italy in COVID-19 deaths

The United States leads the world in many categories, but it now finds itself in first place on a grievous list. As of midday Saturday, the United States had more than 19,700 deaths from the new coronavirus, passing Italy and its nearly 19,500 people who have succumbed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States by Saturday had more than a half-million confirmed cases and recorded nearly 30,000 recoveries. Italy reported more than 152,000 confirmed infections and 32,500 recoveries. Worldwide, more than 106,000 people had died and nearly 393,000 had recovered out of 1.73 million confirmed cases.

Is there any good news related to COVID-19? Crime is down in much of the world, as people shelter in place. When compared to the same time last year, drug arrests in Chicago are down 42 percent since Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered a shutdown. Overall, crime is down 10 percent in the Windy City.

