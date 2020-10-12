U.S. panel OKs Pfizer’s coronavirus shot

A group of independent advisers voted 17-4, with one abstention, to endorse the first U.S. coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The panel said the shot from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for people age 16 and up.

How soon will it be available? Officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still have to sign off on the emergency use authorization. But the vote brings the vaccine one step away from a green light and makes approval all the more likely. Immunizations of high-risk groups could begin within days, depending on how quickly the FDA acts on the committee’s recommendation.

