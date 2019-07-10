U.S.-North Korea talks disappoint again

North Korea said Sunday it would not participate in any more “sickening negotiations” unless the United States changed its approach. U.S. officials left weekend nuclear talks—the first in more than seven months—in Stockholm sounding optimistic. But the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that talks broke down because Washington “has not discarded its old stance and attitude” and needs to reverse unspecified “hostile” policies.

What does North Korea want? The country saddled the United States with coming up with a proposal to salvage nuclear diplomacy by the end of the year. Talks failed in February after President Donald Trump refused to remove all economic sanctions unless North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to suspend all of the country’s nuclear activities.

