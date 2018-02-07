U.S.: North Korea nukes could be gone in a year

White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said if North Korea agrees, the United States could dismantle the communist nation’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program within a year. Bolton told CBS’s Face the Nation that the United States could meet the timeline if it received full disclosure and cooperation. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the plan with North Korea in the near future, he said. “If they have the strategic decision already made to do that and they’re cooperative, we can move very quickly,” Bolton said. “Physically, we would be able to dismantle the overwhelming bulk of their programs within a year.” North Korea agreed to denuclearize, but the country has yet to make any concrete plans to do so. Bolton noted the United States will enter into talks aware of the North’s failure in the past to uphold its end of agreements. “There’s not any starry-eyed feeling among the group doing this,” he said. “We’re well aware of what the North Koreans have done in the past.”