U.S., North Korea make final summit preparations

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday prepared for a historic summit between the two leaders in Singapore. The Tuesday meeting will be the first between a sitting American president and a North Korea leader. Trump thanked Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for hosting the conference, saying “we appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and friendship.” North Korean KCNA state news agency on Monday said Kim arrived in Singapore with Defense Minister No Kwang Chol, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, and his sister, Kim Yo Jong. The news agency said Kim and Trump will discuss a “permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism” in Korea, along with denuclearization efforts and other issues of mutual concern. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a briefing in Singapore said the meeting has potential to “set the conditions for future productive talks.” The United States is ready to show North Korea that denuclearization “is not something that ends badly for them,” Pompeo added.