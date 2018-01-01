U.S., North Korea hold pre-summit talks in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began talks with North Korea’s former military intelligence chief on Thursday as the two nations continue to plan a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo met with Kim Yong Chol at the New York residence of the U.S. deputy ambassador to the United Nations. Andrew Kim, head of the CIA unit assigned to North Korea, and Mark Lambert, head of the U.S. State Department’s Korea desk, also attended the meeting. Kim Yong Chol is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years. Shortly before the meeting began, Pompeo tweeted an optimistic message: “[T]he people of North Korea can have a brighter future and the world can be more peaceful.” Trump told reporters Thursday the talks were going well, adding that he expects North Korean officials to deliver a letter from their leader. “Our secretary of state is having very good meetings,” the president said. “I believe they will be going down to Washington on Friday. A letter being delivered to me from Kim Jong Un.” Trump said he hopes the two countries will still hold the summit set for June 12 in Singapore.