U.S. Navy expert links Iran to oil tanker attacks

The suspected limpet mines used to sabotage two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week have “a striking resemblance” to Iranian mines, a U.S. Navy explosives expert said on Wednesday. The United States blamed Iran for the attacks on the Japanese Kokuka Courageous and Norwegian-owned Front Altair tankers. The U.S. military released a video after the attack showing a suspected Iranian military boat pulling alongside the Kokuka Courageous and those onboard removing the suspected mine from its hull.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sean Kido confirmed the mine’s possible link to Iran, and the Navy displayed pieces of debris and a magnet it said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard left behind. Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with military leaders at the MacDill Air Force base in Florida to consider measures to guard against threats from Iran. “Every nation that has an interest in protecting that shipping lane so that energy can move around the world and support their economies needs to make sure they understand the real threat, the real threat to their interests in the region, and the real threat to their economies if we’re not successful in doing that,” he said.