U.S. may ignore Saudi use of child soldiers

WASHINGTON—Speculation that the Trump administration would give Saudi Arabia a pass for using child soldiers sparked criticism this week from congressional lawmakers already frustrated with U.S. relations with the kingdom.

The U.S. State Department does not include Saudi Arabia on a congressionally mandated list of countries that use underage soldiers despite evidence showing that Saudi-led forces have used children in combat in the Yemeni civil war, according to Reuters. The news service reported Tuesday, citing four anonymous sources, that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo overruled State Department experts and decided to leave the kingdom off the list, which is set to be released June 27.

The 2008 Child Soldiers Prevention Act requires the State Department to annually report on countries that recruit and use children in combat or other forced labor such as spying or sex trafficking. The law says the United States should block offending governments from receiving certain kinds of military aid, including training, funding, and other assistance.

Sudanese soldiers and lawmakers have estimated that since 2016, the Saudi coalition fighting Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen has hired an estimated 14,000 Sudanese fighters, many of them young as 14. In March, more than a dozen lawmakers wrote a letter to Pompeo expressing grave concerns with the “credible reports” of Sudanese child fighters in Yemen. They asked for a U.S. investigation.

A spokesman for the coalition, Col. Turki al-Malki, denied the use of child soldiers in a statement to Reuters. Other officials argued that it was unclear whether the Sudanese forces were directly reporting to Saudi officials in Yemen or were known only to Sudanese officers. Instead of putting Saudi Arabia on the list, the State Department will reinstate Sudan, Reuters reported.

“This is reprehensible,” Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted in response to the news. He asked why the administration would give “cover for [Saudi Arabia’s] human rights abuses and violations of international norms?”

In recent months, some lawmakers have soured on the U.S.-Saudi alliance due to concerns over the kingdom’s poor record on human rights and the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Yemen conflict. After the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October, Congress approved a bipartisan resolution calling for an end to U.S. assistance to the Saudis in Yemen. President Donald Trump vetoed the measure in April.

On Thursday, the Senate voted to block a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Seven Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in the vote. The House of Representatives is likely to pass the resolution, as well, but neither chamber is expected to muster the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he voted against the sale to “send a signal to Saudi Arabia that if you act the way you’re acting, there is no space for a strategic relationship. … There is no amount of oil you can produce that will get me and others to give you a pass on chopping somebody up in a consulate.”

Instead of simply leaving Saudi Arabia off the list of countries that use child soldiers, the Trump administration could include it but issue a waiver based on “national interest.”

Every year since President George W. Bush signed the bill into law, the White House has granted either whole or partial waivers to countries on the list. President Barack Obama waived sanctions for countries like South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, citing national interest. Others, like Afghanistan, Obama left off the list altogether despite evidence the country used underage soldiers to carry out military operations.

When enforced, the Child Soldiers Prevention Act has been effective. In 2012, the Obama administration withheld military training and funding from the Democratic Republic of Congo after reports that the country had an estimated 30,000 child soldiers. Less than a week later, the Congolese government agreed to sign a UN action plan to end recruiting children. By 2014, the United Nations had documented only two cases of the Congolese national army recruiting underage soldiers.