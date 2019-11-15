U.S. math scores behind the curve

U.S. students scored above average in reading and science but lagged behind in math compared with their international peers, according to the latest Programme for International Student Assessment test results.

Given every three years as a project of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development, more than half a million 15-year-olds in nearly 80 nations and subregions took the latest PISA exam in 2018. Four Chinese cities and provinces—Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang—along with Singapore topped the list, followed closely by Estonia, Canada, Finland, and Ireland. U.S. students came in just outside the top 10 in all three tested areas.

The PISA test assesses students at a specific age rather than a grade in an attempt to allow reasonable comparisons among differing national educational systems. Critics complain that schooling in the participating nations varies widely for 15-year-olds. Teens in the list-topping global financial hub of Shanghai undoubtedly approach their education differently than those immersed in Brazil’s sprawling agricultural industry.

Critics also point out that the four affluent Chinese cities and provinces atop the list in all three categories do not represent the bulk of Chinese students. Schools in each country are randomly selected except for China.

“It’s the only country where they allow the national government to select the provinces that are tested,” educational researcher Tom Loveless said. “It still makes it very difficult to interpret the Chinese scores.”

While scores made some minor movements compared with the last PISA results in 2015, countries largely stayed in their lanes. A few fell down the ranks, causing the relatively unchanged U.S. results to move up by comparison.

“It’s not exactly the way you want to improve your ranking, but nevertheless our ranking is improved,” associate commissioner for the National Center for Educational Statistics Peggy Carr said.

The results showed a widening gap between high- and low-performing students and a strong correlation between low-performing students and socioeconomic status. The disparity occurred in nearly all participating countries, highlighting that poverty remains one of the most significant negative influences on educational success.

Veteran high school English teacher and Forbes senior contributor Peter Greene conceded the data might contain some “useful nuggets” and praised the reading portion of the test for requiring test-takers to demonstrate the relevant skill of telling the difference between fact and opinion writing.

“But mostly, if we’re going to beat our chests and declare, ‘We can’t let countries like China and Estonia beat us,’ we should also ask what the prize for ‘winning’ at PISA is supposed to be.” he wrote. “What is the national award for having the best test-takers?”