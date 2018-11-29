U.S. makes up for lost time in Iraq

IRAQ: U.S. officials have the opportunity to make up for lost time with final passage in Congress last week of H.R. 390, the long-delayed genocide relief measure authorizing funding to assist Iraqis still displaced by ISIS actions and to assist in rebuilding key areas devastated by the militants. The Trump administration—ahead of passage of the bill—pledged additional funding to rebuild Christian and other communities; signed a memorandum of understanding with the Knights of Columbus, a lead charity in supporting those displaced communities since 2014; and deployed a special representative for minority assistance, Max Primorac, to Iraqi Kurdistan to administer the efforts.

MEXICO: On his first full day in office, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador continued to surprise his leftist supporters and opponents, appearing flanked by generals at a military base to announce a 60,000-strong national guard force to combat rampant crime.

GEORGIA: Opposition parties vow to challenge the results of last week’s presidential elections and turned out thousands in the streets Sunday in protest. Salome Zurabishvili, backed by the Dream Party, narrowly won according to latest results, and would become the first woman to be president in the country’s final popular-vote election as it transitions to a parliamentary system.

FRANCE: The worst riots in 50 years (and in Paris, that’s saying something) defaced the Arc de Triomphe and other monuments, injured more than 100 people, and led to 400 arrests—but don’t show signs of stopping. The yellow vest movement draws on anger from left and right against President Emmanuel Macron, and plans more protests on Saturday.

CHINA: Despite a reported truce in the U.S.-China trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit, the zero-sum approach to foreign policy in the Trump administration doesn’t sit well with Beijing.

UNITED STATES: Washington is preparing for Wednesday’s state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94. Federal offices will be closed Wednesday, a day President Donald Trump declared a national day of mourning. Before the 41st president’s casket began its journey from Houston to the U.S. Capitol, his service dog Sully kept a final vigil.

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.