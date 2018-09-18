U.S. lowers refugee admissions again

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the United States would slash the number of refugees allowed into the country next year to 30,000. Humanitarian groups protested that this year’s cap of 45,000 was already too low. The 30,000 ceiling is the maximum the country will admit during the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The actual number allowed could be lower.

“This year’s refugee ceiling reflects the substantial increase in the number of individuals seeking asylum in our country,” Pompeo said. That has led to a “massive backlog” in asylum cases and “greater public expense,” he added. The new cap is the lowest number to date since the program began in 1980.