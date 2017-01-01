U.S. lawmakers weigh Harvey disaster package

WASHINGTON—As Harvey continues to pound East Texas, U.S. lawmakers are beginning discussions on how to pay for long-term rebuilding efforts. Federal agencies have existing disaster relief coffers of more than $3 billion for immediate aid, but Texas likely will exhaust those funds in the coming weeks. On Monday, President Donald Trump pledged he would send Congress a request for help, and he expects lawmakers to act quickly. Flood waters from the tropical storm continue to rise and damages could total more than $60 billion. Lawmakers return to Washington next week after Labor Day and will be working against the clock. Congress already needs to pass a spending package before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, and figuring out the best way to provide Harvey aid will only complicate negotiations. But lawmakers have an incentive to work quickly. The region hardest hit by Harvey contributes about $600 billion in goods and services to the national economy each year. Lawmakers will want to find ways to rebuild the area to negate an economic backlash. Harvey is the largest storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years and the catastrophic flooding has already closed several oil refineries in the Houston area. Gasoline prices surged to two-year highs on Monday as Harvey disrupted fuel production.

See “Harvey Relief” for information on organizations assiting victims affected by the storm.