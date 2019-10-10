U.S. kicks off trade talks with China

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration penalized China for censorship and human rights abuses ahead of renewed trade negotiations this week. On Tuesday, the White House restricted the visas of Chinese officials suspected of involvement with the persecution of Uighur Muslims. Previously, the administration mainly focused on China’s unfair business practices. In the absence of a deal, the two countries have slapped escalating tariffs on each other.

How have U.S. companies responded to Chinese abuses? Many businesses seem more interested in accessing the communist country’s massive government-controlled market than standing up for persecuted minorities. Apple removed the HKmap.live app, used by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters to flag the location of police, after Chinese media outlets accused the tech company of being an “accomplice to the rioters.” The NBA has bowed to Chinese pressure by distancing itself from pro–Hong Kong remarks made by the general manager of the Houston Rockets. At two exhibition games featuring a Chinese team against NBA teams in the United States this week, security officials removed attendees who shouted or held signs critical of China. And China has canceled all media events for a preseason game between the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers played Thursday in Shanghai.

Dig deeper: Read Mary Jackson’s Muse report about U.S. movie studios censoring their messages for China’s growing movie market.