U.S. intensifies coronavirus response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency late Wednesday after the first U.S. coronavirus death outside of Washington state. An elderly person with underlying health issues died earlier in the day of COVID-19 after returning from a cruise, said officials in a Northern California county. Florida, Hawaii, and Washington state have also declared states of emergency. Federal authorities announced an investigation into the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., where many of the 10 people who have died in the state contracted the illness. The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan $8.3 billion aid package to battle the virus.

How is this affecting daily life? Washington state officials have put off closing schools or canceling large public events despite pressure to do so. But several Seattle-area businesses are encouraging employees to work remotely. Some Catholic dioceses across the country, including in Seattle, have suspended serving wine during their sacrament of Holy Communion, which involves the sharing of a common cup.

