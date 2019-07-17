U.S. honors religious freedom fighters

The United States last week honored six advocates fighting against religious violence and discrimination with the first-ever International Religious Freedom awards.

The State Department recognized the recipients during its second annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C. About 900 participants and 100 official delegates attended the three-day event, which focused on promoting religious freedom on an international scale and holding religious oppressors accountable.

Awardees included Abubakar Abdullahi, a Nigerian Muslim imam who sheltered 262 Christians in a mosque and his home during a herdsmen attack in June 2018. Abdullahi, 83, pleaded with the attackers who stormed the village of Nghar in Plateau state to spare the Christians, significantly reducing the number of casualties.

“His actions bear witness to true courage, true selflessness, and true brotherly love,” U.S. Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback said at the ceremony.

Another recipient, Sudanese human rights lawyer Mohamed Yosaif Abdalrahan, has defended several minority religious leaders targeted in a government crackdown. Abdalrahan, who is part of Sudan’s Muslim majority, also organized rights training and advocacy campaigns pushing for greater legal protections for minorities. Open Doors USA ranked Sudan as the sixth most difficult country for Christians to live in on its most recent World Watch List.

In Brazil, award recipient Ivanir dos Santos established the Commission to Combat Religious Intolerance, which pushes for interfaith cooperation and includes members from different religious and civil society groups. In 2008, he started the annual Walk in Defense of Religious Freedom event in Rio de Janeiro, which brings together Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Jews, and other faith groups. The other winners were William and Pascale Warda of Iraq, who advocate for human rights causes there, and Salpy Eskidjian Weiderud of Cyprus, who spearheaded a peace-building initiative working with religious leaders.

During his keynote address, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 83 percent of the world’s population lives in nations where religious freedom is either under threat or completely denied. He told the awardees their presence underscores the fact that the right to worship is undeniable. “I hope that through these awards, we’d inspire others to do their part,” Pompeo said. “The world needs more ordinary citizens doing these remarkably extraordinary things.”