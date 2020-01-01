U.S. helps forge new Middle East friendship

Israel said it would halt annexation in the Jordan Valley and other parts of the occupied West Bank as part of a deal with the United Arab Emirates. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the two countries will establish full diplomatic ties after a surprise agreement mediated by the United States. The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to open ties with Israel and the third Arab state after Egypt and Jordan. Iran and Turkey have condemned the move, with Turkey claiming the UAE had no authority to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine.

What will the changes look like? The two countries agreed to establish embassies and cooperate on national security. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose popularity has recently plummeted over COVID-19 and unemployment, called it “a historic day.” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the two countries: “Blessed are the peacemakers. Mabruk and Mazal Tov.”

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.