U.S. has new case of coronavirus from China

China is working to build a new 1,000-bed hospital by Feb. 3 to respond to the quickly spreading coronavirus epidemic. The United States reported a second case of the disease in a Chicago woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, one of the cities currently on quarantine. The Chinese government has extended its lockdown to 13 cities by Friday, affecting about 36 million people ahead of this weekend’s Lunar New Year celebrations. The new strain of coronavirus has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800 others.

Has the international health community pitched in? The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the virus an emergency for China but declined to declare a global emergency since the majority of the cases are still in one country. Coronaviruses can trigger diseases ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

