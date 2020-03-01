U.S. has most coronavirus infections

In New York City, 13 people died of COVID-19 at one Queens hospital in a single day. Some hospitals have so many dying patients the city brought in refrigerated truck trailers to hold bodies as a precaution, while EMT workers responded to nearly 5,800 calls on Thursday alone. Mardi Gras took place a month ago, before most gathering bans took effect, making New Orleans a hot spot for the disease. Now, more than 2,300 people have tested positive in Louisiana. “In the last two weeks our growth rate has been faster than any state or country in the world,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

What about the rest of the country? Overall, the United States has 86,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, more than any other country in the world. The U.S. death toll stood at about 1,300 as of Friday, Johns Hopkins University reported.

