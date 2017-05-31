The Sift

U.S. gets closer to neutralizing North Korean missile threat

by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/31/17, 10:57 am

The Pentagon successfully tested a defense system against intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on Tuesday, taking a step toward neutralizing the North Korean threat. The interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and collided outside the Earth’s atmosphere with a test missile fired from the Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. Despite Tuesday’s success, U.S. defense systems don’t have a good track record against ICBMs. Only 9 of 17 similar tests conducted since 1999 have successfully taken out the test missile. And the tests aren’t cheap. Tuesday’s display cost about $244 million. Critics blast the expense and the lack of consistent success as proof the program isn’t worth pursuing. But analysts warn it’s only a matter of time before North Korea has an ICBM that can reach the U.S. mainland—possibly carrying a nuclear warhead.

Read more from The Sift
Leigh Jones

Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is the managing editor of WORLD's website.

Read More from this Writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Social Trending