U.S. forces aid Philippine troops fighting extremists

The U.S. military is providing non-combat assistance to Philippine forces fighting Islamic State–linked militants in Marawi, the U.S. Embassy in Manila said. A U.S. Navy aircraft provided surveillance for local troops Friday. “We don’t have adequate surveillance equipment, so we asked the U.S. military for assistance,” military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said. Thirteen Philippine marines were killed today in fierce fighting with the Muslim militants who have laid siege to a southern city for nearly three weeks.

