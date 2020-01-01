U.S. expands worker visa restrictions

The Trump administration said additional green card freezes will free up jobs for Americans in the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns. The administration is also looking at tightening immigration rules for asylum-seekers and high-tech workers.

What exactly is changing? President Donald Trump’s ban on green cards issued abroad would have expired Monday but was pushed out to the end of the year. The changes also freeze new H-1B and H-2B visas, which mainly go to tech workers and nonagricultural seasonal workers. Workers in food processing and some healthcare employees can still get visas.

