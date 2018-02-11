U.S. evangelical leaders visit Saudi royals

A group of U.S. evangelical leaders traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet Thursday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is currently facing international scrutiny for his possible role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month, The Washington Post reported. The meeting at the royal palace in Riyadh and the resulting photos are perhaps an attempt by the crown prince to repair his international reputation. Saudi officials deny any royal family involvement in Khashoggi’s death.

The U.S. delegation, which included the Rev. Johnnie Moore, former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.), and author Joel Rosenberg, released a statement saying Saudi Arabia extended the invitation two months ago, calling it an “historic moment.” Several of the evangelical leaders present have advised President Donald Trump on spiritual matters, but Moore denied the trip was coordinated with the White House. Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubier and Saudi Ambassador to the United States Prince Khalid bin Salman joined the crown prince in representing Saudi Arabia, which bans the practice of other religions and enables persecution of Christians in the region.

The Post also reported that Crown Prince Mohammed talked on the phone with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton one week after Khashoggi’s disappearance, telling them that the U.S.-Saudi relationship should be preserved. The crown prince also called Khashoggi dangerous, saying he had been a part of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood. Khashoggi’s family denied the accusations.