U.S. Embassy in Russia suspends nonimmigrant visa process

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Monday it would temporarily stop issuing all nonimmigrant visas. The move comes after Russia gave the United States a Sept. 1 deadline to cut its embassy and consulate staff by two-thirds in response to U.S. Congress–approved sanctions against the country. The U.S. Embassy said the suspension would last until Sept. 1, after which it would resume interviews only in Moscow and not at consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Vladivostok. “Russia’s decision to reduce the United State’s diplomatic presence here calls into question Russia’s seriousness about pursuing better relations,” the U.S. mission to Russia said in a statement today. “We will maintain sufficient staff to carry out essential elements of our mission.” Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Monday appointed former deputy defense minister Anatoly Antonov to replace Sergei Kislyak as the country’s ambassador to the United States.