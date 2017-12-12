U.S. drone strike takes out ‘imminent threat’ in Somalia

The U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday said a drone strike on a vehicle carrying explosives in Somalia cleared “an imminent threat to the people of Mogadishu” by the al-Shabaab extremist group. Officials said in a statement they carried out the airstrike early Tuesday morning about 40 miles southwest of the Somali capital. No civilians died in the attack, but it’s unclear how many extremists died. The U.S. military has carried out 32 airstrikes against the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group this year. Al-Shabaab has continued to launch attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of the country. Authorities blamed the group for the October bombing in Mogadishu that killed 512 people.