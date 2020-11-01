U.S. declassifies report on Khashoggi death

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to a U.S. intelligence report. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified the documents on Friday. The State Department announced visa restrictions against 76 Saudi individuals, and Democratic lawmakers have pushed for stronger measures.

What happened to Khashoggi? He was an opinion columnist for The Washington Post and a critic of the kingdom’s rulers. Investigators believe a Saudi hit squad killed and dismembered him while he visited a consulate in Istanbul to obtain marriage papers. The crown prince has previously denied ordering the killing. But U.S. intelligence says that’s likely false based on bin Salman’s role inside the kingdom and the involvement of one of his key advisers and members of his protective detail.

