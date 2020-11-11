U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Hospitals across the United States admitted more than 61,000 people by Tuesday, topping a previous record from April. New nationwide infections passed 119,000 on Tuesday, bringing the country to more than one million new cases since Nov. 1. The United States ranks in the top 10 percent of countries in the world for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Which states are most affected? On Tuesday, Illinois recorded more than 10,000 new cases, more than 9,000 in Michigan, and another 8,000 cases in California, according to Johns Hopkins University. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said bars and restaurants would close at 10 p.m. and keep patrons at 50 percent capacity, beginning Friday. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated masks at public gatherings of 25 or more people.

