U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 200,000
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 9/23/20, 04:06 am
The United States reached a grim milestone on Tuesday in the number of coronavirus deaths, as the nation continues to lead the world in fatalities. The U.S. total of more than 200,000 accounts for almost 20 percent of global deaths. The United States has led the world in the number of infections for months, recording nearly 6.9 million cases by early Wednesday. “The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, in some respects stunning,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN.
How does the United States compare to other countries? Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths at more than 138,000, followed by India at 90,000. Based on deaths per capita, the United States comes in 11th, ranking behind Peru, Brazil, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the European microstates of San Marino and Andorra. President Donald Trump called the U.S. death count a “shame” but said the number could have been much higher. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 31 million people, but the actual number likely is higher due to testing and reporting gaps.
Dig deeper: Read Bonnie Pritchett’s report on how the pandemic has affected relief groups across the country.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
RCPosted: Wed, 09/23/2020 10:45 am
While the 200,000 death count is sobering, not so much when you consider the normal death count for the USA is 1.9 MILLION a year from all causes. In that 1,900,000 two thirds are old people, which is what you would expect. Last time I checked, the death rate for all of humanity is 100%. The really sad part, is to die unreconciled to Jesus Christ.
not silentPosted: Wed, 09/23/2020 12:53 pm
It is true that the really sad part is to die unreconciled to Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, there are a LOT of people in the US who don't know him and/or have walked away from the church. I have several friends and acquaintances who do not know Christ, and I have been praying for them and sharing what I could of the gospel with them for years. Most of them are older and/or in high risk categories for COVID. Since I keep hearing of friends or relatives of friends who have died from COVID or become ill with it, I find this VERY concerning.
According to the CDC, the top two causes of death overall in the US are heart disease (647,457 per year) and cancer (599,108 per year). Accidents are third, at 169,936 per year. If 200,000 people have died of COVID this year in the US, that's more than the yearly number for accidents. By comparison, the CDC says that influenza causes 55,672 deaths per year in the US.
Years ago, we were praying for a family member who was not saved; and, because he lived a risky lifestyle, we were very concerned that he could die at any time. By God's grace, he did come to Christ; but he died soon afterwards. As believers, we should not fear death; but I don't think we should minimize it either. Jesus wept at the tomb of Lazarus, even though he knew he would raise him from the dead and that he would ultimately have eternal life.
I have been active in pro life ministry, and we were often accused of caring more about unborn fetuses than humans who are already born. I denied it vehmently, pointing out that the women were our clients and that we helped them for free. I guess I want to remind us all that, if we claim to be "pro life," we should care about the elderly and the unsaved at least as much as we do about the unborn.