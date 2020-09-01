U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 200,000

The United States reached a grim milestone on Tuesday in the number of coronavirus deaths, as the nation continues to lead the world in fatalities. The U.S. total of more than 200,000 accounts for almost 20 percent of global deaths. The United States has led the world in the number of infections for months, recording nearly 6.9 million cases by early Wednesday. “The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, in some respects stunning,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN.

How does the United States compare to other countries? Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths at more than 138,000, followed by India at 90,000. Based on deaths per capita, the United States comes in 11th, ranking behind Peru, Brazil, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the European microstates of San Marino and Andorra. President Donald Trump called the U.S. death count a “shame” but said the number could have been much higher. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 31 million people, but the actual number likely is higher due to testing and reporting gaps.

