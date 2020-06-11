U.S. COVID-19 cases hit national high

Connecticut authorities recommended residents stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday as coronavirus infections rose nationwide. Rhode Island will impose a two-week curfew starting Sunday. The United States recorded more than 121,000 new infections over 24 hours on Thursday, the highest daily count yet for the nation. The previous record was a day earlier with more than 100,000 identified infections. The United States ranks in the top 10 percent of countries in the world for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

How are other countries coping with the pandemic? The city of Liverpool on Friday began the first mass testing program in the United Kingdom. In Kosovo, authorities ordered a weekend lockdown after recording 728 new cases on Friday—12 times higher than a month ago. The Norweigian capital of Oslo introduced a “social closure” on Friday, shutting down restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters.

