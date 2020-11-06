U.S. coronavirus numbers on the rise

When Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay at home orders and allowed businesses to reopen on May 15, health officials were recording about 400 new COVID-19 cases a day. Those numbers began rising about 10 days later, and the state reported 1,500 new infections on Wednesday. An Associated Press analysis finds the incidence of the coronavirus is rising in 21 U.S. states.

What’s on the horizon? Experts are waiting to see what happens in the weeks following mass protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he’s rethinking opening schools and businesses—the state had its biggest single-day increase in cases on Saturday, reaching 1,370. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is moving up human trials of a potential vaccine from September to July after promising results in earlier tests. There are more than 100 possible vaccines in development around the world.

