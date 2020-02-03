U.S. coronavirus cases on the rise

Two people in the United States have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Both lived in Washington state and had underlying health conditions. One of them, a man in his 70s who lived at a Seattle-area nursing home with a high number of suspected cases, died on Saturday. Health officials said three other patients from the Life Care Center of Kirkland are hospitalized with the disease and in critical condition. Authorities also have quarantined 25 firefighters who responded to calls for help at the nursing home. Officials on Saturday confirmed the first reported death from COVID-19 on American soil, a man in his 50s, who succumbed to the disease at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland on Friday.

How is the virus spreading? Droplets expelled by patients’ coughs and sneezes carry the virus to others. Experts think close contact with infected people causes the majority of illnesses, meaning healthcare workers have a high risk of catching it. The United States had 89 reported cases of the virus as of Monday morning.

UPDATE (3:09 p.m.): Health officials in Washington state now say four more people have died from COVID-19.