U.S. city to pay reparations for racial discrimination
by Charissa Koh
Posted 3/23/21, 05:16 pm
The Evanston, Ill., city council voted 8-1 on Monday to begin distributing $10 million to qualifying African American households. In 2019, the council approved a proposal to pay black residents reparations for past slavery and discrimination. The funds will come from the city’s recreational marijuana tax and private donations. Alderman Cicely Fleming cast the only no vote because the proposal limited how recipients can use the funds. Other cities and states have expressed interest in reparations, and President Joe Biden has said he supports forming a federal commission to study the idea.
What will the Evanston plan look like? In this first round of funding, eligible households can apply for $25,000 for home repair, property down payments, or various other housing costs. To qualify, a black person must have lived in Evanston between 1919-1969 and experienced housing discrimination from the city. Descendants of those residents and African Americans who experienced discrimination from the city after 1969 may also qualify.
Dig Deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s report on WORLD’s 2020 Daniel of the Year, John Perkins, who made racial reconciliation his life’s work.
Charissa is a WORLD reporter who often writes about poverty fighting and prison reform, including profiling ministries in the annual Hope Awards for Effective Compassion competition. She is also a part of WORLD's investigative unit, the Caleb Team. Charissa resides with her husband, Josh, in Austin, Texas. Follow her on Twitter @CharissaKoh.
Comments
RCPosted: Tue, 03/23/2021 06:05 pm
What about people from these groups? Turkic, Iranian, Chinese, Sino-Tibetan peoples, Japanese, Koreans, Mongols, India, Pakistan, Dravidians, Indo-Aryans, Munda, Afghani, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgians, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Mongolian, Tajik, Turkmen, Uzbek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Okinawan, Taiwanese, Tibetan, Hawaiian, other Pacific Islander, American Tribal Groups, Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture like "Hispanic or Latino". Surely some people from any of these groups were around back between 1919 and 1969 and suffered from housing discrimination.
AlanEPosted: Tue, 03/23/2021 10:06 pm
I sense a disconnect between the first two paragraphs of the story. In the first paragraph, it says the reparations are for slavery and discrimination. In the second paragraph, the reparations are specifically linked to housing discrimination by the city. Those explanations are not the same.
I could support reparations based on the linkage in the second paragraph. It establishes a clear connection between the acts of the city and those directly impacted by the acts. That clear connection is missing in a lot of reparations proposals. As such, this proposal is better conceived than most. I still believe there are cautions worth considering, but--on balance--I think the plan speaks of a genuine desire to right some previous wrongs. I assume there was real housing discrimination exercised by the city.