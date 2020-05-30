U.S. cities erupt in protests, riots

Anger over the death of George Floyd has spread across the nation, sparking violent demonstrations from Los Angeles to New York on Friday night. National Guard soldiers deployed to protect property and lives in Minneapolis, where Floyd, an African American, died Monday after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck during an arrest. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for calm in an address Friday evening. “This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos,” she said, appearing with King’s daughter, Bernice King, and rappers T.I. and Killer Mike. Outside the White House, the Secret Service held back protesters, earning the praise of President Donald Trump.

What do the protesters want? On Friday, police arrested Chauvin on charges of manslaughter and third-degree murder. The Minneapolis Police Department has fired three other officers involved in the attempt to arrest Floyd. Amid fires, vandalism, and looting, protesters have made general calls for justice, police accountability for acts of brutality, and an end to the oppression of minorities. “My question is how many more, how many more?” said 19-year-old Jimmy Ohaz, who joined protests in Houston. “I just want to live in a future where we all live in harmony and we’re not oppressed.”

Dig deeper: Listen to Trillia Newbell’s commentary on The World and Everything in It in response to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed by a white father and son earlier this year.