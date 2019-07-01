U.S. calls Iran to account

Russia and other members of the Security Council pushed back against the United States’ demand that the United Nations reinstate sanctions against Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed to Iran’s violations of the 2015 nuclear deal and said the breach should immediately trigger a “snapback” of UN sanctions.

What’s the problem? Even though the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, President Donald Trump’s administration says it maintains the right as an initial party to invoke the snapback provisions. Most of the Security Council members, including Britain, China, France, and Russia, disagree. Under the terms of the deal, the U.S. request starts a 30-day countdown to reinstating sanctions on Iran unless a resolution specifically extending their suspension is passed. The U.S. could use its veto power to block such a resolution.

