U.S. breaks daily COVID-19 deaths record

For the first time, the United States reported more than 4,000 deaths from the coronavirus in a single day. That’s more than the double the average daily number of deaths from major causes such as heart disease (1,796), cancer (1,641), or accidental injury (458), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increasing cases and deaths in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas drove Thursday’s record. Travel and gatherings over the holidays and people spending more time indoors due to colder weather likely propelled the increase.

How is vaccine distribution going? World Health Organization experts on Friday said healthcare workers can wait up to six weeks before giving people the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so more people can receive the first round. But they still recommend the standard interval of about three weeks. President-elect Joe Biden said he plans to release doses being held back for that second shot to speed up the rollout. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against changing the vaccine regimen without more evidence.

