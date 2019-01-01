U.S. bans travel from Brazil

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has nearly quadrupled to more than 360,000 since the end of April. The United States on Sunday announced a ban on travelers from the South American country. National security adviser Robert O’Brien said the restrictions would probably be temporary.

How widespread is the coronavirus in Brazil? The country has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, with about 22,600 reported deaths and nearly 150,000 recoveries. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called the virus “a little flu” and resisted social distancing and quarantine measures, but he has worn a mask in public. Two health ministers have been fired or quit over disagreements with the nation’s response.

