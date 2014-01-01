U.S.-backed forces in Syria declare victory over ISIS
by Mickey McLean
Posted 3/23/19, 09:51 am
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) liberated the last area in Syria controlled by Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday. ISIS militants made their final stand in a tent camp in Baghuz, which was bombed to shreds. “Baghouz is free and the military victory against [ISIS] has been achieved,” tweeted Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led SDF. Saturday’s bombing ended weeks of heavy fighting in Baghuz and brings to a close a caliphate ISIS established in large areas of Syria and in Iraq in 2014.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
