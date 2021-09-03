U.S. attorneys: Honduras president helped move drugs

An accountant witnessed meetings between Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and a drug trafficker, federal prosecutors in New York said on Tuesday. They accused Hernández of helping to move drugs into the United States. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig said the accountant was present when Hernández allegedly said he wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.”

What do we know? The meetings allegedly occurred in 2013 and 2014. Hernández has previously denied any involvement with drug traffickers, and he has not been charged. But U.S. authorities have been investigating him. Prosecutors believe he has taken bribes from traffickers.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Jamie Dean’s report about the crisis in Honduras that caused many to flee to the United States.