U.S. and U.K. are fine despite Trump’s critiques

U.S. President Donald Trump stepped back from criticism he dished out earlier against Prime Minister Theresa May as his official trip to the United Kingdom continued on Friday. In an taped interview with The Sun, published Thursday, Trump said May’s “soft Brexit” proposal, which has caused upheaval in her administration, would kill any chance of a U.S. trade deal. He also said Europe was “losing its culture” because of immigration and blamed London’s mayor for terror attacks against the city. “I didn’t criticize the prime minister,” Trump said, blaming the “fake media” instead. “I have a lot of respect for the prime minister.” He also told May the United States would be OK however Brexit turns out. “Just make sure you can trade with us, that’s all that matters,” he said. May praised the relationship between the two nations, as well as her relationship with Trump, saying, “We are friends.” Demonstrators in about 50 cities across the U.K. protested Trump’s visit, according to organizers. In London, they flew a giant balloon depicting Trump as a baby with a mobile phone in his right hand. The U.S. president and first lady Melania Trump later traveled to Windsor Castle to meet Queen Elizabeth II.