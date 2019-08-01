U.S. and China mum on outcome of trade talks

As the United States and China sought agreement in their ongoing trade war for a second day Tuesday, neither country would say whether they made any progress during their talks. U.S. negotiators, led by trade representative Jeffrey D. Gerrish, began discussions Monday with officials at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods beginning last July over complaints that China pressured foreign companies to hand over technology in exchange for market access, and China responded with tariff hikes of its own. On Dec. 1, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a three-month freeze of the escalating trade war to allow for negotiations.

Ahead of this week’s meetings, China offered some concessions, including resuming imports of some American products and rolling back tariffs on U.S. automobiles. Anything short of policy changes could hinder an agreement, but both sides remain positive. “Talks with China are going very well!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.