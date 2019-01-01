U.S. ambassador to Canada tapped for UN post
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/23/19, 10:45 am
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is nominating Kelly Craft, U.S. ambassador to Canada, for the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump tweeted that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.” Craft, a Kentucky native, was a member of the U.S. delegation to the UN General Assembly under President George W. Bush. As U.S. ambassador to Canada, she played a role in negotiating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump’s first pick to replace former Ambassador Nikki Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew last weekend.
