U.S. allows some Huawei sales to continue

Companies in the United States have another 90 days to finish up business with Chinese tech giant Huawei. After that, the Trump administration said it will fully enforce the blacklist it imposed in May after deeming the company a national security risk. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the extension gives rural companies “a little more time to wean themselves off.”

Is the United States easing up on Huawei? The Trump administration’s previous limited reprieve expired Monday. Even though the extended reprieve, meant to support existing equipment and ease the burden on rural internet and wireless companies, it also added 46 more Huawei affiliates to the blacklist of 69 companies already sanctioned. U.S. companies cannot sell to an affiliate without special permission.

