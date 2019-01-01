U.S., allies demand elections to end Venezuelan crisis

The struggle for control of Venezuela turned to the military over the weekend. Supporters of the U.S.-backed leader, Juan Guaidó, distributed leaflets to soldiers detailing a proposed amnesty law that would protect them if they helped remove embattled President Nicolás Maduro from power. Maduro, meanwhile, appeared on state TV in tan fatigues, observing military exercises and talking with soldiers.

The United States called a meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday in which U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged member nations not to prop up Maduro’s “illegitimate mafia state.” The council was divided, with Western nations joining the United States in supporting Guaidó’s claim to the presidency and Russia and China backing Maduro. The European Union on Saturday demanded Venezuela announce new elections in the coming days or else it would support Guaidó.