U.S. airstrikes target Somali terrorists

The U.S. military worked with the Somali government to carry out six weekend airstrikes that killed 62 al-Shabaab Islamic extremists in the Gandarshe area of Somalia. Four airstrikes on Saturday killed 34 extremists, the U.S. military’s Africa Command said in a statement Monday. In two more strikes on Sunday, another 28 extremists died. No civilians were among those killed or injured.

The United States said the strikes aimed to prevent the militants from using remote areas to recruit and plot future attacks. Al-Shabaab has killed dozens of people in bombings in Somalia since early November.