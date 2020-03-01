U.S. adjusts to outbreak’s new normal

Americans should work and learn at home, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, stay away from restaurants, and only go out when necessary, President Donald Trump said on Monday afternoon. More than 90 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning. Doctors confirmed close to 5,000 cases of the disease in the country. In the San Francisco Bay Area, six counties issued shelter-in-place orders, telling nearly 7 million people to leave their homes only for food, medicine, and exercise. Countries around the globe closed or severely restricted their borders, leading to logjams at border crossings of delivery trucks and people trying to get home

Is anyone not affected? In Germany, participants in the reality show Big Brother have been living in isolation since Feb. 6 with no knowledge of the pandemic’s spread. The host of the show plans to break the news to them Tuesday in a special episode.

Dig deeper: Read how Janie B. Cheaney is looking for God’s purpose amid the coronavirus disruption.